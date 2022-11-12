V-C's appointment to be of panel of 3-4 persons: SC

The Supreme Court Thursday said that the selection and appointment to the post of Vice Chancellor should be through proper identification from a panel of three to five persons by a Search-cum-Selection Committee.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and M M Sundresh rejected a plea by Prof Narendra Singh Bhandari, against quashing his appointment as V-C of Soban Singh Jeena University by the Uttarakhand High Court.

The court noted that the appointment of the appellant as V-C was contrary to the University Act, 2019 and the UGC Regulations, 2018.

The bench also said neither any advertisement was issued, nor the names were called for from the eligible meritorious candidates, nor his name was recommended by the Search-cum-Selection Committee, nor there was any search committee.

As per the facts of the matter, only one name was placed before the State Government/the Chief Minister for approval.

The bench rejected Bhandari's claim that he was the most meritorious, saying it can't be so as his case was not compared with other candidates.

Further, the appellant did not have a minimum of 10 years of teaching experience as a Professor in the University, a requirement under the UGC Regulations, 2018 for appointment as V-C.

The appellant said he rendered service as a professor for the period between 2009 to 2017. However, on October 7, 2017, he was appointed as member of the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission and he continued there till August 13, 2020, when he was appointed as Vice-Chancellor.

During his stint at the Public Service Commission, he claimed he supervised PhD scholars so it may be counted for the purpose of experience.

"Supervising the PhD scholars cannot be said to be having a teaching experience as a Professor in the University, which is the requirement," the bench said.

The appellant finally said he is ready to resign as V-C.

"However, the appointment of the appellant as V-C of the University is held to be illegal and de hors the statutory requirements," the bench said.