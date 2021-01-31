Sasikala discharged from Victoria Hospital

V K Sasikala discharged from Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru after recovering from Covid-19

Sasikala made a clear but indirect political statement by travelling in a car bearing the flag of the AIADMK

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Jan 31 2021, 12:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2021, 12:33 ist
V K Sasikala. Credit: PTI file photo.

V K Sasikala, close confidante of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, was on Sunday discharged from the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru following her recovery from Covid-19 infection.

She made a clear but indirect political statement by travelling in a car bearing the flag of the AIADMK. She was removed as interim general secretary of the AIADMK by the new leadership -- O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami -- in September 2017.

Sasikala received a rousing reception from her supporters. The close aide of Jayalalithaa is expected to stay in Bengaluru for about a week before returning to Chennai.

Sasikala's car bearing AIADMK flag is an indication that she will indulge in active politics. It also led to speculation whether she will function as a separate entity distancing for now from her nephew T T V Dhinakaran, who runs Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK).

The development comes as AIADMK leaders maintain that Sasikala will have no role to play in the party after her release.

66-year-old Sasikala was rushed to the Lady Curzon and Bowring Hospital on January 20 after she complained of breathlessness. A day later, she was shifted to the Victoria Hospital where she tested positive for Covid-19.

She was released from her Hospital bed on January 27 following completion of her four-year prison term in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

V K Sasikala
Bengaluru
AIADMK
Victoria Hospital
Tamil Nadu

