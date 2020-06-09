Narayanasamy buries the hatchet, greets Bedi on b'day

V Narayanasamy buries the hatchet, greets Kiran Bedi on her birthday

PTI
PTI, Puducherry,
  • Jun 09 2020, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2020, 16:04 ist
PTI/File photo

Virtually burying the hatchet, senior Congress leader and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamyon Tuesday greetedits Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on the occasion of her 71st birthday.

He told reporters that he was greeting the former IPS officer on behalf of the territorial government and the people. "I have sent a message of greetings to Bedi," he said. Narayanasamy had been at loggerheads with Bedi on various administrative and fiscal matters. Every now and then their differences would come to the fore.

The two have been levelling charges against each other since Bedi assumed the gubernatorial post. There was hardly a press conference without any criticism of the Lieutenant governor by the Chief Minister. On her part, Bedi had greeted Narayanasamy on his 73rd birthday on May 30.

