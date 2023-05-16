Vacation benches to conduct hearing through hybrid mode, fresh matters will also be heard: CJI

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud Tuesday said the vacation benches will conduct hearing through hybrid mode to enable lawyers to appear from various destinations.
The benches will be taking up fresh matters as well, he said.
The Supreme Court is closing for summer break from May 22 to July 2 and only vacation benches will conduct hearing to deal with urgent matters.
Also Read: No explicit or implicit ban on 'The Kerala Story', film removed due to poor show: Tamil Nadu Police tells SC
At the outset of Tuesday's proceedings, the CJI said the vacation benches will be taking up fresh admission matters and the hearing will be conducted through hybrid mode where lawyers can appear physically and through video-conference from their respective destinations.
"In case, someone wants to go and argue from somewhere more convenient, you are most welcome... there is only one precondition that the lawyers should be properly dressed,” the bench, also comprising justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, said.
The CJI said more than 300 fresh matters, which could not have been taken up, would be listed before the vacation benches.
"My brothers who are sitting in the vacation benches have sportingly agreed to hearing fresh matters in vacations," the CJI said.
