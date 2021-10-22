Vaccine feat silenced critics, Covid-19 fight not over yet: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India’s vaccination drive against Covid-19 was “science-born, science-driven and science-based” and its speed and scale had silenced critics – globally and at home.

In an address to the nation a day after India crossed the 100-crore milestone in vaccination, Modi also cautioned against lowering of guard in the fight against the pandemic.

“No matter how good the armour is, no matter how modern the armour is, even if the armour gives complete guarantee of protection, weapons are not given up while the battle is on,” he said, urging people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour and make wearing of masks a habit just like wearing shoes before stepping out of homes.

Modi said questions were raised about India’s capability in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic and the ability to vaccinate enough people to stop the disease from spreading.

“This 100 crore figure answers every such question…. This is the picture of the new India which knows how to set difficult goals and achieve them,” the prime minister said.

Hitting out at the opposition, Modi said initiatives such as ‘taali-thaali’ and lighting of lamps (diyas) were a reflection of peoples’ participation and unity.

“Vaccine hesitancy remains a major challenge even today in many major developed countries of the world. But the people of India have answered such critics by taking 100 crore vaccine doses,” he said.

The prime minister various strata of the society were brimming with confidence with Indian companies attracting investments, creation of new job opportunities and start-ups turning into unicorns.

“Along with the increasing coverage of the vaccines, positive activities have intensified whether it is economic-social activities, sports, tourism or entertainment. The forthcoming festive season will give it more momentum and strength,” Modi said.

Modi said the government had made public participation the first line of defence in the country's fight against the pandemic.

“Just like the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' is a mass movement, buying things made in India, buying things made by Indians, being 'Vocal for Local', has to be put into practice in the same way,” he said.

