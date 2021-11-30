Vaccine for children with comorbidities from December: Covid-19 panel head

Amid rising concerns over the new coronavirus variant Omicron, the focus has once again shifted to the vaccination of children against Covid-19. Allaying fears of parents, Chairman of the country's Covid Task Force Dr NK Arora has assured that vaccination for children with comorbidities will begin in December.

In an interview with NDTV, Dr Arora said a "prioritisation process is in place" for the country's 4.4 billion children, and a list of comorbidities is being prepared.

"We will go in a step-wise manner. But ultimately, I think somewhere in the latter half of December, I think we should be able to start the paediatric vaccination for priority children. And as soon as we finish these, which are 10 to 15 per cent, we move on to healthy children," Dr Arora said.

Stating that the team is waiting for the dosage trial results of ZyCov-D, he said that the government is looking at the possibility of reducing the number of doses of Zydus-Cadilla's Covid-19 vaccine from three to two doses.

Apart from ZyCov-D, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin has been recommended for use among children aged 2-18 years but the final approval for emergency use authorisation is pending with DCGI.

The government plans to initiate vaccination of children with certain health conditions first because of their vulnerability to Covid-19.

