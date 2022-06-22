Varanasi Airport introduces announcements in Sanskrit, leaves netizens divided

On June 17th, Varanasi’s Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport shared a video on Twitter announcing that Sanskrit will now join the list of languages in which the airport’s announcements are made. The clip features an announcement being made in Sanskrit as the passengers are seen moving by.

“Now at Varanasi Airport, after English and Hindi, the Covid norms are being announced in Sanskrit also.” read the tweet.

While Covid-19 cautionary announcements were made in English and Hindi previously, this new addition has attracted the attention of netizens, leading to a flurry of reactions.

While some supported the move, others didn’t take it quite as positively claiming that the majority of the passengers won't understand the language. Netizens were quick to make jokes about the development.

In support of the addition, a user tweeted: “It is a good effort to make Samskrit the common language”

It is pleasant that the announcement is being made in #Sanskrit at #Varanasi airport. This is a good effort to make Sanskrit the common language. This should happen at Varanasi railway station also. #संस्कृत @ShefVaidya @bibekdebroy @DrKirodilalBJP @RamcharanBohra @chitraaum pic.twitter.com/Mv0BqfKxJS — Kosalendradas कोसलेन्द्रदास: (@Kosalendradas) June 18, 2022

Musician TM Krishna pointed out the “insanity” of the situation.

let us also include Pali and Prakrit. Sarnath is the place where Buddha delivered his first sermon and Ashoka built his most iconic pillar! both languages have a large corpus of material!

The sheer stupidity of making a public health safety announcement in Sanskrit! — T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) June 18, 2022

Another user tweeted advocating for Bhojpuri to be added too: