Varanasi Airport introduces announcements in Sanskrit

Varanasi Airport introduces announcements in Sanskrit, leaves netizens divided

The airport’s Twitter handle posted a video of an announcement being made in Sanskrit as passengers move by

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 22 2022, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2022, 16:24 ist

On June 17th, Varanasi’s Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport shared a video on Twitter announcing that Sanskrit will now join the list of languages in which the airport’s announcements are made. The clip features an announcement being made in Sanskrit as the passengers are seen moving by.

“Now at Varanasi Airport, after English and Hindi, the Covid norms are being announced in Sanskrit also.” read the tweet.

While Covid-19 cautionary announcements were made in English and Hindi previously, this new addition has attracted the attention of netizens, leading to a flurry of reactions.

While some supported the move, others didn’t take it quite as positively claiming that the majority of the passengers won't understand the language. Netizens were quick to make jokes about the development.

In support of the addition, a user tweeted: “It is a good effort to make Samskrit the common language”

Musician TM Krishna pointed out the “insanity” of the situation.

Another user tweeted advocating for Bhojpuri to be added too:

 

Varanasi
India News
Sanskrit
Language row

