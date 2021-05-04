Vehicle location tracking devices mandatory for oxygen containers: MoRTH

Vehicle tracking mandatory for oxygen containers: MoRTH

India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 cases being reported daily

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 04 2021, 15:07 ist
  • updated: May 04 2021, 15:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI photo

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry (MoRTH)has made it mandatory for oxygen containers, tankers and vehicles to be fitted with Vehicle Location Tracking (VLT) devices.

GPS tracking will ensure proper monitoring and protection of these tankers, besides ensuring that there is no diversion or delay.

Read | India's Covid-19 tally crosses 2-crore mark with over 3.5 lakh new cases

"MoRTH has made it mandatory for #Oxygen containers/tankers/vehicles to be fitted with Vehicle Location Tracking (VLT) devices. GPS tracking will ensure monitoring and protection of these tankers, besides ensuring there is no diversion or delay," the ministry said in a tweet.

India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 coronavirus cases being reported daily over the past few days, and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

India's total tally of Covid-19 cases crossed the 2-crore mark with over 50 lakh infections being added in just 15 days.

The total tally of coronavirus cases in the country mounted to 2,02,82,833 with 3,57,229 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 2,22,408 with 3,449 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
oxygen
GPS
Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

