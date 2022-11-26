Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passes away

Veteran theatre, TV and film actor Vikram Gokhale passed away in Pune on Saturday.

A veteran of Hindi and Marathi entertainment industry, he had essayed memorable roles in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Agneepath and the 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

He was 77.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

He was admitted at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospitalin Pune for the past few days, where he passed away.

Gokhale comes from an illustrious family.

His great grandmother, Durgabai Kamat, was the first female actor of the Indian screen, while his grandmother Kamlabai Gokhale (Kamlabai Kamat at that time) was the first female child actor of Indian cinema.

His father Chandrakant Gokhale was a veteran Marathi film and stage artist and has acted in over 70 Marathi and Hindi films.