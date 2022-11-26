Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passes away

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passes away

A veteran of Hindi and Marathi entertainment industry, he had essayed memorable roles in several films

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Nov 26 2022, 14:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2022, 14:45 ist
Vikram Gokhale. Credit: PTI Photo

Veteran theatre, TV and film actor Vikram Gokhale passed away in Pune on Saturday.

A veteran of Hindi and Marathi entertainment industry, he had essayed memorable roles in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Agneepath and the 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

He was 77.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

He was admitted at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospitalin Pune for the past few days, where he passed away.

Gokhale comes from an illustrious family.

His great grandmother, Durgabai Kamat, was the first female actor of the Indian screen, while his grandmother Kamlabai Gokhale (Kamlabai Kamat at that time) was the first female child actor of Indian cinema.

His father Chandrakant Gokhale was a veteran Marathi film and stage artist and has acted in over 70 Marathi and Hindi films.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Vikram Gokhale
Entertainment News
India News
Pune
Mumbai

What's Brewing

What is ethical animal research?

What is ethical animal research?

UN wildlife summit ends with protection for 500 species

UN wildlife summit ends with protection for 500 species

Make way for food miniacs

Make way for food miniacs

'Bhediya': An over-the-top Varun in tame horror comedy

'Bhediya': An over-the-top Varun in tame horror comedy

‘Varaha Roopam’: Copied or not?

‘Varaha Roopam’: Copied or not?

Ayushmann Khurrana: Flop films haven't shaken me

Ayushmann Khurrana: Flop films haven't shaken me

 