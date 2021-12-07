'Video of WB people arriving in Goa for poll work fake'

Video of people from WB arriving in Goa for poll work fake, says TMC

TMC leader Trajano D'Mello said the BJP government in Goa should take action if they believe the video is true

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Dec 07 2021, 22:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2021, 22:20 ist
Trajano D'Mello. Credit: Twitter/@AITC4Goa

A video being circulated on social media of people from West Bengal arriving by train in Goa to vote for the Trinamool Congress in the 2022 Assembly polls here was fake, the Mamata Banerjee-led party said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, TMC leader Trajano D'Mello said the BJP government in Goa should take action if they believe the video is true. He also said by making such claims, the BJP and its IT Cell which was forwarding it across social media platforms, were discrediting the Election Commission.

"The video is fake and BJP workers and leaders are forwarding it along with their purchasing partner the Congress. Such fake videos are emerging because the ruling BJP is shivering with fear after the TMC announced an alliance with MGP for the Goa polls," he claimed.

Incidentally, addressing a public gathering in Ponda during the day, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had spoken about the video, and had claimed 500 people were arriving from West Bengal daily for a sum of Rs 500 per month to convince people to vote for a particular party.

In the video, some youth can be heard saying they have been brought here by a poll consultancy firm to vote in the upcoming Goa elections.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Social media
Goa
TMC
West Bengal
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indian-origin physician chosen for NASA space missions

Indian-origin physician chosen for NASA space missions

A crisis for masculinity as robots replace men

A crisis for masculinity as robots replace men

Switzerland legalises suicide machine

Switzerland legalises suicide machine

Carbon capture and storage: It's a moral dilemma

Carbon capture and storage: It's a moral dilemma

US observes 80th anniversary of attack on Pearl Harbor

US observes 80th anniversary of attack on Pearl Harbor

Katrina, Vicky wedding rituals start from today

Katrina, Vicky wedding rituals start from today

 