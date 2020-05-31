Video showing Indian Army challenging Chinese in Ladakh not ‘authentic’

The Army on Sunday said that a video which went viral on social media purportedly showing clashes between Chinese Army and their Indian counterparts is not authentic.

“It has been brought to our notice that a video is doing the rounds on social media on an incident on the borders. The contents of the video being circulated are not authentic,” Indian Army Spokesperson, Colonel, Aman Anand said in a statement.

He said an attempt to link it with the situation on the Northern borders is malafide. “Currently no violence is happening. Differences are being addressed through interaction between military commanders, guided by established protocols on management of borders between the two countries,” Col Anand said.

While strongly condemning attempts to sensationalise issues impacting national security, he requested the media not to air visuals that are likely to vitiate the current situation on the borders.

The undated video showing Indian army challenging a group of Chinese soldiers and clashing with them in the Pangong Lake area of Ladakh emerged Sunday on social media.

The Indian soldiers can be seen hitting the windows of the vehicle with rods and stones in an attempt to intimidate the Chinese. The windows of the vehicle clearly appear bullet proof as they do not break. There are shouts of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” as the Chinese troops retreat.

Reportedly there was a clash between Indian and Chinese Army on the banks of the Pangong Lake on May 5 in which several soldiers from both sides were injured. Since then the situation in eastern Ladakh has been tense.