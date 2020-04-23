'Even against bad journalism, violence not the answer'

Violence is not answer even against bad journalism: Press Council on attack on Arnab Goswami

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS,
  • Apr 23 2020, 22:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 22:44 ist

The Press Council of India on Thursday condemned the attack on Republic TV chief editor Arnab Goswami, saying violence is not the answer even against bad journalism.

Press Council Chairperson Justice (Retd) CK Prasad also asked the Maharashtra Chief Secretary and Mumbai Police Commissioner to submit a report on the facts of "alleged attack" on Goswami at the earliest.

In a statement, the Press Council said it was distressed know about the "alleged attack" on Arnab, purportedly for his views as a journalist.

"Every citizen in the country, including a journalist has the right to express their opinion which may not be palatable to many but this does not give any body the authority to strangulate such voice," it said.

The Press Council also expressed hope that the state government would soon apprehend the perpetrators of the crime and bring them to justice.

During his prime-time show, while discussing the lynching in Palghar, Maharashtra, Goswami, who is a shrill voice in Indian TV journalism, targeted Congress chief Sonia Gandhi by invoking her Italian origin and saying she was quiet because the victims were of a particular religion.

He also went on to say that she would have been vocal if they were priests from minority communities.

This prompted Congress to file over 100 FIRs against Goswami across the country.

Meanwhile, Goswami also posted a video claiming that he was attacked by two persons who took the name of Sonia. Ink was allegedly thrown at his car. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
India
Journalism
Media
Arnab Goswami
Press Council of India
Palghar
Lynching
Violence
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

No bars, no alcohol, lockdown sobering for millions

No bars, no alcohol, lockdown sobering for millions

Fitch sees India growth slipping to 0.8% in FY21

Fitch sees India growth slipping to 0.8% in FY21

I do feel afraid: Workers disinfect COVID-19 hotspots

I do feel afraid: Workers disinfect COVID-19 hotspots

Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns

Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns

Developing world needs $1 tn debt write-off: UN agency

Developing world needs $1 tn debt write-off: UN agency

 