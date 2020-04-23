Violence is not answer even against bad journalism: Press Council on attack on Arnab Goswami

The Press Council of India on Thursday condemned the attack on Republic TV chief editor Arnab Goswami, saying violence is not the answer even against bad journalism.

Press Council Chairperson Justice (Retd) CK Prasad also asked the Maharashtra Chief Secretary and Mumbai Police Commissioner to submit a report on the facts of "alleged attack" on Goswami at the earliest.

In a statement, the Press Council said it was distressed know about the "alleged attack" on Arnab, purportedly for his views as a journalist.

"Every citizen in the country, including a journalist has the right to express their opinion which may not be palatable to many but this does not give any body the authority to strangulate such voice," it said.

The Press Council also expressed hope that the state government would soon apprehend the perpetrators of the crime and bring them to justice.

During his prime-time show, while discussing the lynching in Palghar, Maharashtra, Goswami, who is a shrill voice in Indian TV journalism, targeted Congress chief Sonia Gandhi by invoking her Italian origin and saying she was quiet because the victims were of a particular religion.

He also went on to say that she would have been vocal if they were priests from minority communities.

This prompted Congress to file over 100 FIRs against Goswami across the country.

Meanwhile, Goswami also posted a video claiming that he was attacked by two persons who took the name of Sonia. Ink was allegedly thrown at his car.