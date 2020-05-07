Vizag gas leak: PM Modi reviews situation; assures help to Andhra Pradesh CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning reviewed the situation in Visakhapatnam following a gas leak that has claimed at least eight lives so far.

Modi held a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and top functionaries of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and instructed officials to ensure that no stones be left unturned to ensure that citizens remain safe.

For latest updates on Vizag gas leak, click here

A gas leak at LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam early morning has claimed at least seven lives.

Earlier, Modi tweeted, "Spoke to officials of MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) and regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, which is being monitored closely. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam."

PM @narendramodi has spoken to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam. He assured all help and support. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 7, 2020

Modi also spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy and assured him all help.

Home Minister Amit Shah said the incident was disturbing and that he has spoken to NDMA officials and concerned authorities. "We are continuously and closely monitoring the situation. I pray for the well-being of the people of Visakhapatnam," Shah said.