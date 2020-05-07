Vizag gas leak: What are the NDMA guidelines for gas leakages?

At least seven people have been killed and several hundred hospitalised after a gas leak at a chemicals plant, LG Polymers, located in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh.

The plant operated by LG Polymers is located in the outskirts of Visakhapatnam, an industrial port city in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The city and the surrounding area are home to around 50 lakh people.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a meeting of the National Disaster Management Authority in the wake of the situation in Visakhapatnam following a gas leak incident, the Prime Minister's Office said.

Here are the precautions that need to be taken during and after the chemical (industrial) accidents:

* Do not panic, evacuate calmly and quickly perpendicular to wind direction through the designated escape route

* Keep a wet handkerchief or piece of cloth/ sari on face during an evacuation

* Keep the sick, elderly, weak, handicapped and other people who are unable to evacuate inside the house and close all the doors and windows tightly

* Do not consume the uncovered food/ water etc open to the air, drink only from a bottle

* Change into fresh clothing after reaching safe place/ shelter, and wash hands properly

* Inform Fire & Emergency Services, Police and medical services from a safe location by calling 101, 100 and 108 respectively.

* Listen to PA (Public Addressal) System of the plant/ factory, local radio/ TV channels for advice from district administration/fire/health/police and other concerned authorities

* Provide correct and accurate information to a government official

* Inform others on the occurrence of the event at public gathering places (like school, shopping centre, theatre etc.).

* Don’t pay attention to the rumours and don’t spread rumours.

Source: National Disaster Management Authority