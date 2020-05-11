Vizag LG Chem leak: After four days, locals return to altered lives

Four days after abandoning homes and belongings to save their lives from the engulfing styrene fumes, locals of the five villages near the LG Chem have, from Monday, started returning to their altered lives.

While being careful avoiding the toxin exposed materials and surfaces for the next several days, every one of the local populace is required to get their health checked-up every month for a year.

Air, water, and soil of the villages would be tested regularly for a prolonged period of time, to analyse the mid to long term effects of the contamination.

Locals grieve that the LG Polymers leak has added to the suffering due to the COVID-19 spread.

The noxious vapors on wee hours of Thursday killed 12 people including two kids, and hundreds are still under hospital treatment. About 15,000 inhabitants of RR Venkatpuram, Venkatadri Nagar, Nandamuri Nagar, Paidimamba Colony and SC-BC Colony were evacuated by the district authorities as the NDRF and other experts tried to fix the seep.

A team from CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, which studied the styrene vapour effects on the area habitation, vegetation and livestock, has submitted a report.

“We have advised that no crop, vegetables in the fields, gardens in three KM vicinity should be consumed. No water from the surrounding water bodies including the nearby Megadrigedda reservoir should be utilised till further review two weeks later,” a CSIR-NEERI team member told DH.

NEERI experts said the contamination levels in the villages are now at the most 1.5 PPM - “safe since even up to 9 PPM is acceptable.”

On the condition of the leaked tank inside the LG unit, the expert said, “There is no threat now since the styrene inside has completely polymerised –becoming a solid ball. That tank, anyway, has to be disposed of.”

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation personnel are sanitising the roads, houses as per standard operating procedures, while supplying water tanks. A list of Do's and Don't is recommended for the returning locals.

Allowing proper ventilation of the houses and thorough cleaning, officials directed people to dispose of all food materials including fridge contents. Packed, contained food materials and dining-kitchen ware should be cleaned before consumption. Bedsheets, curtains, clothes should be washed and dried in the sun. Use of incense sticks like traditional fresheners is recommended.

All the affected trees and plants should be removed, and no local fodder should be given to the cattle. Milk from cows, buffaloes etc., unfit for consumption.