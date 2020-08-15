'Vocal for local' should be free India's mindset: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed confidence that India will be able to achieve its Atma Nirbhar Bharat goal during his independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

"I am confident that India will realise this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest until we achieve that goal," PM Narendra Modi said.

He said that amid Covid-19 pandemic, 130 crore Indians took the resolve to be self-reliant and 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'. "This dream is turning into a pledge. Atma Nirbhar Bharat has become a 'mantra' for the 130 crore Indians today," PM Modi said.

The prime minister that the mindset of free India should be 'vocal for local'. "We should appreciate our local products, if we don't do this then our products will not get the opportunity to do better and will not get encouraged," PM Modi said.

During his speech, PM Modi lauded the sacrifices of jawans and Covid-19 warriors.

Recalling India's struggle for freedom from the British Raj, PM said, "It never happened that there was any part during the time period of India's slavery that no attempt was made to free the country or nobody made sacrifices for freedom."