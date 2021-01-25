Voter IDs go digital from today: Here's how to download them

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar launched the digital voter ID card today, which also happens to be National Voter's Day. Starting today, voters both new and already registered can download an electronic version of their Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC), also known as the voter ID.

The e-EPICs will be made available to old and new voters in two phases.

The first phase, from January 25 to January 31, would see the rollout of e-EPICs for newly registered voters, specifically those who have not previously appeared in any electoral roll. The second phase will start from February 1, for those who have voted in previous polls.

Voters can access an electronic version of their EPIC either by logging on to voterportal.eci.gov.in or www.nvsp.in. The IDs can also be accessed from the Voter Helpline App, which is available for both Google and Apple play stores. It will eventually be made available on digital locker applications.

Newly registered voters who are yet to be issued their physical card will require only their registered mobile number mentioned in their Form 6 to access their e-voter ID. Meanwhile, registered voters will need to input both their mobile number and voter ID number to access the e-voter ID saved in the PDF format.