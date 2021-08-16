VP Naidu calls for more research in agriculture, health

VP Naidu calls for more research in agriculture, health sectors

Stating that 65 per cent of the country’s population was aged below 25 years, he said it was important to inculcate a scientific worldview in them

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 16 2021, 17:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2021, 00:21 ist
M Venkaiah Naidu. Credit: PTI File Photo

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Monday emphasised the need for stepping up research in the field of agriculture, health and medicine, and urged the scientists to strive to help the humanity.

He was speaking at an event in Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR). “Besides attaining higher goals in their respective fields, scientists should invest themselves in research that helps the society. The primary purpose of science is the welfare and health of humanity,” he said.

The Vice President praised JNCASR’s contribution to science. “The desi research of JNCASR has helped launch many startups and bag 300 patents,” he said.

He said more research was needed in the new frontiers of science like synthetic biology, computational biology, high performance engineering material and artificial intelligence.

Stating that 65 per cent of the country’s population was aged below 25 years, he said it was important to inculcate a scientific worldview in them and efforts should be made to identify and nurture their hidden talents.

Speaking about Bengaluru, he said the city was once known for its lakes many of which have disappeared and there was a need to protect and preserve the remaining ones. He said the new chief minister in the state would look into the matter.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and renowned scientist C N R Rao were present.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

M Venkaiah Naidu
India News
Scientists

Related videos

What's Brewing

New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead

New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead

Rare orchid species found in Uttarakhand

Rare orchid species found in Uttarakhand

'Suicidal reproducer' mammal survives Australia fires

'Suicidal reproducer' mammal survives Australia fires

How the masking debate evolved through the pandemic

How the masking debate evolved through the pandemic

One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold

One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold

 