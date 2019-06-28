WB: BJP questions govt circular on dining rooms

Controversy erupted over a West Bengal government circular regarding the construction of dining rooms at state-run schools with 70% or more students from the minority community in Cooch Behar district.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh dubbed it as “discrimination between the students on the basis of religion”.

He questioned on Twitter the motive behind the circular. “Why this discrimination between the students on the basis of religion? Is there some other malafide motive behind this segregation? Another conspiracy...” he tweeted.

However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the circular was worded in such a manner in order to utilise the funds from the Minority Welfare Department for the scheme in schools that have more minority community students.

She argued that the circular was aimed at conforming to the Centre’s guidelines regarding the use of funds and was not intended for creating division among students on religious lines.

“We are following the Centre’s guideline. It is just a technical matter and nothing else," she said while talking to reporters at her chamber in the state Assembly.

She added that the circular was meant for all schools which do not have dining halls.

The circular was issued the by District Magistrate’s office of Cooch Behar on June 25 seeking a list of state-aided and state-run schools in the district having more than 70% students from the minority community.