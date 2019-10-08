WC Abhinandan Varthaman flies MiG Bison on 87th IAF Day

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, IAF pilots who carried out Balakot air strikes, flew fighter jets over the Air Force Day Parade on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed the role of the Indian Air Force in protecting the country during conflicts and helping people during natural calamities.

On the 87th Air Force Day, the prime minister posted a short video on his Twitter handle to highlight the contributions of "air warriors". "Today, on Air Force Day, a proud nation expresses gratitude to our air warriors and their families. The Indian Air Force continues to serve India with utmost dedication and excellence," he said.

Today, on Air Force Day, a proud nation expresses gratitude to our air warriors and their families. The Indian Air Force continues to serve India with utmost dedication and excellence. pic.twitter.com/iRJAIqft11 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2019

Every year, the Air Force Day is celebrated at Hindon base in presence of the IAF chief and senior officials of the three armed forces. The IAF was founded on October 8, 1932, and the force has participated in several crucial wars and landmark missions.

Two squadrons of the Indian Air Force, which played a role in the Balakot air strike, were decorated with citations at the Hindon base on the 87th IAF Day.

Ghaziabad: Aircraft of Indian Air Force fly at Hindon Air Base during the event on #AirForceDay today. Wing Commander #AbhinandanVarthaman flew a MiG Bison Aircraft, 3 Mirage 2000 aircraft & 2 Su-30MKI fighter aircraft were also flown by pilots who took part in Balakot air strike pic.twitter.com/nlEqavrj3w — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 8, 2019

IAF chief RKS Bhadauria decorated the 51 Squadron and the 9 Squadron for their role in the air strike on terrorist camps in Pakistan's Balakot in February.

Every year, the Air Force Day is celebrated at Hindon base in presence of the IAF chief and senior officials of the three armed forces.

(With inputs from PTI)