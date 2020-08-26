We have to fight together against Centre: Sonia to Oppn

We have to fight together against Centre: Sonia Gandhi at opposition CMs meeting

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 26 2020, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2020, 15:55 ist
Sonia Gandhi file photo

Congress President Sonia Gandhi met seven opposition chief ministers on Wednesday afternoon to discuss issues relating to NEET/JEE examinations and GST, signalling the first outreach for a joint strategy after a stormy meeting of the Congress Working Committee.

The Congress chief said that all the opposition parties should jointly fight against the central government's decision of allowing exams to be held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have to work and fight together against Central government. Students' problems and exams issue dealt with uncaringly by the Centre. National Education Policy, a setback to secular and scientific values, reveals insensitivity of the government," Gandhi said according to PTI.

Also, West Bengal CM, Mamata Banerjee said, "The exams are in September. Why should the lives of students be put at risk? We have written to the PM, but there has been no response," reports ANI.

Mamata also urged all CMs should together move Supreme Court for postponing NEET, JEE exams as students "are not prepared". 

Sonia Gandhi
Congress
NEET
JEE

