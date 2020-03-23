Welcome COVID-19 relief measure indications: PC

Welcome indications that FM will announce coronavirus relief measures: P Chidambaram

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Mar 23 2020, 13:33 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2020, 13:38 ist
The former FM hoped that there would relief measures and cash incentives to the poor. PTI

Amid demands for an economic package in view of the coronavirus outbreak, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday welcomed indications that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce some relief measures in the Lok Sabha.

He said these measures should include doubling of the PM-Kisan subsidy, deferring tax payment dates and cut in indirect tax rates.

The former finance minister also hoped that there would relief measures and cash incentives offered to the poor in view of the virus threat and lockdown.

"I welcome the indication that FM Nirmala Sitharaman will announce relief measures in the Lok Sabha today.

"The relief measures should include: Doubling PM-KISAN subsidy and bringing Tenant farmers within the scheme. Deferring tax payment dates and cutting indirect taxes, especially some GST rates," he tweeted.

Chidambaram also hoped that the monthly cash transfers to the poor families would also be announced.

"Giving 10 kg of rice/wheat absolutely FREE to every family that wishes to take the food grains. Guarantees and fiscal incentives to employers who will maintain current levels of employment and wages," he said.

P Chidambaram
Nirmala Sitharaman
Coronavirus
COVID-19
