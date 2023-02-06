We're misled by caste superiority illusion: Mohan Bhagwat

We're misled by caste superiority illusion: Bhagwat

Bhagwat said lack of dignity for labour was one of the main reasons behind unemployment in the country

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 06 2023, 09:03 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2023, 09:06 ist
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. Credit: PTI Photo

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that people are misled by "caste superiority illusion". 

He said that the truth is that God said he's omnipresent. "Whatever the name, ability and honour is the same. What some Pandits say on basis of Shaastras is a lie. We're misled by caste superiority illusion. Illusion has to be set aside," he said. 

Bhagwat said lack of dignity for labour was one of the main reasons behind unemployment in the country, and urged people to respect all kinds of work irrespective of their nature.

Speaking at a public function here on Sunday, he also asked people to stop running after jobs and said no work can be labelled as big or small as it is done for the society.

"No matter what kind of work people do, it should be respected. Lack of dignity for labour is one of the chief reasons behind unemployment in the society. Whether the work requires physical labour or intellect, whether it requires hard work or soft skills - all should be respected," Bhagwat said.

"Everyone runs behind jobs. Government jobs are only around 10 per cent, while other jobs are around 20 per cent. No society in the world can create more than 30 per cent jobs," he said, adding work that requires hand labour is still not respected.

When one earns livelihood, one has a responsibility towards the society. When every work is being done for the society, then how can it be big or small or different from each other, the RSS chief asked.

(With inputs from PTI)

