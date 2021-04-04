West Bengal Election Live: I'm confident that the NDA is forming the govt in the state, says J P Nadda

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Sunday wondered whether PM Narendra Modi is "god or a superhuman" to make claims of a BJP triumph in the Assembly elections, six phases of which still remain. Modi had mocked the CM on Saturday, referring to some TMC leaders' claim that Banerjee might contest elections from his Lok Sabha seat Varanasi in 2024, saying this proves that Didi has accepted defeat. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.
PM Modi eyes Bengal, Rahul Gandhi's focus on TN, Kerala
Spearheading the Bhartiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign in the four states and one union territory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been on a trail to solidify BJP’s standing in the poll-bound states.
Read more
Deccan Herald now on Telegram - Click Here to subscribe
ISF may make things tough for TMC in South 24 Parganas
The Indian Secular Front (ISF) floated by Muslim cleric Abbas Siddiqui is likely to become a cause of concern for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in South 24 Parganas district, a bastion of the ruling party in West Bengal.
Read more
TMC fighting hard to retain hold over Diamond Harbour
The Trinamool Congress is fighting hard to retain the seven assembly segments in Diamond Harbour constituency, represented by TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee in the Lok Sabha.
Read more
Election campaigning for the third phase of West Bengal Assembly Elections ends - ANI
Minorities in Bengal to vote for 'credible' TMC to stop BJP juggernaut: Muslim leaders
Allaying concerns that the wildcard entry of Abbas Siddiqui's ISF may deal a blow to the TMC's vote bank, Islamist leaders have asserted that a large section of the minority community would cast votes in favour of the party, as "there happens to be no other force capable of stopping BJP's juggernaut" in Bengal.
They, however, admitted that the Indian Secular Front (ISF), which has stitched an alliance with the Congress and the Left Front, might hold sway in certain pockets of West Bengal, as the rise of identity politics seems to have angered many residents of the state. - PTI.
PM Modi insulting women of Bengal by mockingly addressing Mamata: TMC
Three Trinamool Congress women leaders, including West Bengal minister Sashi Panja, on Sunday accused the prime minister of showing disrespect to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by way of his "mocking tone" of addressing her at election rallies.
Panja told reporters at Trinamool Bhavan here that Narendra Modi, through his sarcastic "didi o didi" (listen elder sister) exclamations at public meetings, "insults not only Banerjee, but the women of Bengal in particular."
Read more
I'm confident that the NDA is forming the govt in West Bengal, says J P Nadda
People of Bengal have rejected Mamata's syndicate government, says J P Nadda
'No plans to update NRC in WB but will implement CAA'
Countering opposition claims that the BJP, if voted to power in Bengal, will update the National Register of Citizens (NRC), thereby "taking away the citizenship rights of people", Kailash Vijayvargiya, the saffron camp's national general secretary, on Sunday reaffirmed that no such plan is on the radar.
Read more
'TMC goons to be in jail within month of BJP govt'
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asserted that "goons sheltered by the Trinamool Congress" will be tracked and sent behind bars within a month of the BJP forming government in West Bengal.
Read more
Yogi likens 'hooliganism' in Bengal to 'disruption' in Kashmir
Deccan Herald now on Telegram - Click Here to subscribe
TMC supporters during an election campaign of West Bengal Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Arup Biswas ahead of the third phase of state Assembly polls, in Kolkata, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
Is he God or superhuman?: Mamata takes swipe at PM Modi for predicting BJP victory in assembly polls
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday wondered whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "god or a superhuman" to make claims of a BJP triumph in the assembly elections, six phases of which still remain.
Read more
Didi is going and BJP is coming: Amit Shah
''Let me share another good news with you. Elections are being held in West Bengal too and 'didi ja rahi hain aur BJP aah rahi hain (Didi, referring to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is going and BJP is coming). The BJP will win more than 200 seats in the neighbouring state'', Home Minister Amit Shahclaimed, while addressing a rally in poll-bound Assam
(PTI)
Gujaratis are trying to capture Bengal by bringing goons from UP and Bihar. We will not allow Bengal to become like Gujarat. BJP tries to create communal disturbance: West Bengal CM & TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in Howrah
(ANI)
They (BJP) are giving big dialogues about giving money to farmers. I have sent them (Central govt) the list (of beneficiaries). Why aren't they sending the money?: West Bengal CM & TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in Howrah
(ANI)
Allegations factually incorrect: EC on Mamata's claim of disruption at Nandigram polling booth
"Your allegations are factually incorrect, without any empirical evidence whatsoever and devoid of substance,": Election Commission to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on her allegations of disruption in polling at a booth in Nandigram Assembly constituency
Read more
With the formation of BJP govt in Bengal, goons of TMC will meet the same fate like the goons of UP. These goons will be on their knees after poll results. If Didi uses foul language, youths of Bengal will give her a befitting reply: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi
(ANI)
The kind of hooliganism we are witnessing in Bengal, similar disruption used to happen in Kashmir. Today, in Kashmir, not terrorism but development is on the rise: Uttar Pradesh CM and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath in Jangaipara
No plans to conduct NRC exercise in Bengal, CAA to be implemented: Vijayvargiya
Countering opposition claims that the BJP, if voted to power in Bengal, will update the National Register of Citizens (NRC), thereby "taking away the citizenship rights of people", Kailash Vijayvargiya, the saffron camp's national general secretary, on Sunday reaffirmed that no such plan is on the radar.
(PTI)
Inspector In-charge of Bankura (West Bengal), Ashok Mishra has been arrested from Delhi by the Enforcement Directorate, in connection with coal smuggling scam.
(ANI)
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee addresses an election campaign rally for Assembly polls, in Canning, Saturday, April 3, 2021. Credit: Twitter Photo
22% candidates contesting in phase 4 West Bengal polls declared criminal cases against themselves: ADR
Twenty-two per cent of the 372 candidates in the fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.
Read more here
BJP cites audio tapes to target Mamata Banerjee govt in West Bengal
Citing some audio tapes, the BJP on Saturday alleged that people enjoying "protection" from the Mamata Banerjee-led government have been running an "extortion racket" in West Bengal.
Read more here
Bengal polls: Yogi Adityanath holds roadshow in Howrah's Uluberia
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a roadshow in Howrah district on Saturday as he sought to bolster the BJP's campaign in West Bengal ahead of the third phase assembly elections.
Read more here
Varanasi won't call Mamata outsider: Modi says TMC sensing defeat in Nandigram
Asserting that a “son of the soil” will be the Chief Minister of West Bengal if the BJP is voted to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that realising Mamata Banerjee’s defeat in Nandigram, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is now saying that she should contest from Varanasi in the Lok Sabha elections.
Read more here
Mamata Banerjee calling BJP leaders outsiders insult to Netaji: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for branding BJP leaders as "outsiders" (Bohirgato) and said it is an insult to the inclusive ideology of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and principles of Indian Constitution.
Read more here
In veiled dig at AIMIM, Mamata urges Muslims not to be lured by 'BJP aided party from Hyderabad'
Alleging that the BJP was trying to fan communal tensions in Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Bbanerjee on Saturday said that Muslims should not get lured by Hyderabad based party and its ally in the state which aided by the saffron party.
Read more here