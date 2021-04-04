West Bengal Election Live: I'm confident that the NDA is forming the govt in the state, says J P Nadda

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Sunday wondered whether PM Narendra Modi is "god or a superhuman" to make claims of a BJP triumph in the Assembly elections, six phases of which still remain. Modi had mocked the CM on Saturday, referring to some TMC leaders' claim that Banerjee might contest elections from his Lok Sabha seat Varanasi in 2024, saying this proves that Didi has accepted defeat. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.