West Bengal Elections Live: People of Bengal want white beard, not white saree, says Dilip Ghosh

In an apparent jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said that people want the white beard and not white saree. Ghosh's reference to white beard is apparently to that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The TMC supremo, on the other hand, is famous for her trademark white saree and Hawaiian slippers. These constituencies will go to polls in the sixth phase on April 22. The results of the elections to the 294 assembly seats in the state will be declared on May 2. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.