West Bengal bypoll: BJP fields Priyanka Tibrewal to take on Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur

The BJP on Friday fielded Priyanka Tibrewal from Bhabanipur to take on Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming bypolls.

The party has fielded Sujit Das from Jangipur and Milan Ghosh from Samserganj.

Priyanka Tibrewal joined the BJP in August 2014. Prior to that she worked as a legal counsel for Babul Supriyo. She forayed into politics with his help.

In 2015, she contested in Kolkata's municipal elections, from ward 58, which she lost to the TMC candidate.

Born on July 7, 1981, Priyanka Tibrewal completed her schooling from Welland Goulsmith School, Kolkata. She pursued her graduation from Delhi and gained a law dgree from Hazara Law College, University of Kolkata. She also has an MBA in HR from Thailand assumption University.

In August 2020, she was made the vice president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in West Bengal.

Early this year, she contested in the state assembly election from Entally, but lost to TMC with a margin of 58,257 votes.

