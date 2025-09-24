Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Asia Cup 2025: It's his view, let him say: Shaheen Afridi plays down Suryakumar Yadav's comments on India-Pakistan rivalry

Suryakumar had stated that for a rivalry to be considered genuine, the gulf in results cannot be 12-3, which is where the India-Pakistan T20I head-to-head currently stands.
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 10:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 September 2025, 10:03 IST
Sports NewsCricketPakistanIndiaSuryakumar YadavAsia CupShaheen Afridi

Follow us on :

Follow Us