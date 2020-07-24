West Bengal duo braves the virus to help Covid-19 patients

Fight the disease and not the patient. There are several instances of this often-heard slogan in the time of the Covid-19 pandemic not being put to use in real life where infected patients and even health workers are being socially ostracized. However, two men from West Bengal’s North 24 Paraganas district are braving the virus to change the situation to the best of their abilities.

They are not doctors or health workers nor are they cops. Two employees of a state-aided college in the Basirhat area of the district are rushing to the aid of Covid-19 patients in the area. Whether it is taking them to hospitals or sending medicines to those who are under home isolation, Subir Sarkar and Surajit Mitra are only a phone call away.

Clad in PPEs the duo not only take Covid-19 patients to hospitals but also coordinate with the local municipality to arrange ambulances. Seeing that performing the last rites of Covid-19 patients are often met with resistance resulting in a law and order situation, the two friends always extend a helping hand for the task.

From taking the body to the funeral site to maintaining full precaution to properly perform the last rites. Locals said that Subir and Surajit have emerged as a blessing for them. They add that they have played a key role in raising Covid-19 awareness in the area.

However, the duo is modest when speaking about their activities.

“If one succumbs to the virus, someone has to take the body to the funeral cites. We are doing just that, maintaining full precaution. We are also ready to help those who are under home quarantine,” said Subir.

Expressing his concern about the rising number of Covid-19 cases in areas Surajit said that the state government should increase the number of designated Covid-19 hospitals in and around the area.

Their work has earned lavish praise from doctors too. Superintendent of Basirhat District Hospital Shamol Halder said that he is hopeful that many others will come forward being inspired by the duo raising public awareness about the pandemic.