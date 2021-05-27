West Bengal extends Covid-19 curbs till June 15

West Bengal extends Covid-19 curbs till June 15

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 27 2021, 16:22 ist
  • updated: May 27 2021, 16:28 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

To prevent the further spread of Covid-19 in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has extended the existing curbs till June 15. 

The chief minister eased the rules for construction and jute mill workers eased.

She added that the focus on vaccinations is the key now.
 

More to follow...

West Bengal
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
Covid-19

