1 dead, 5 injured after wall collapses in Mumbai's Bandra

A 28-year-old man died and 17 others were rescued when two dwellings of Rajjak Chawal at Kherwadi in Bandra caved in the wee hours of Monday.

The deceased was identified as Riyaz Ahmed.

Five others were injured in the incident – Nural Haq Haider Ali Sayyad (21), Salman Atik Khan (24), Rahul Mohan Khot (22), Rohan Mohan Khot (22), Lata Mohan Khot (48).

According to Mumbai civic and fire brigade officials, the ground+4 and ground+2 structures caved in around 5 am.

While six persons were rescued by locals, 11 were rescued by the fire brigade.