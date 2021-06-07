1 dead, 5 injured after wall collapses in Mumbai's Bandra

1 dead, 5 hurt after wall collapses in Mumbai's Bandra

The structures are located in Rajjak Chawl on Kherwadi Road in Bandra (East)

DHNS
DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 07 2021, 07:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2021, 11:59 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Images

A 28-year-old man died and 17 others were rescued when two dwellings of Rajjak Chawal at Kherwadi in Bandra caved in the wee hours of Monday.

The deceased was identified as Riyaz Ahmed.

Five others were injured in the incident – Nural Haq Haider Ali Sayyad (21), Salman Atik Khan (24), Rahul Mohan Khot (22), Rohan Mohan Khot (22), Lata Mohan Khot (48).

According to Mumbai civic and fire brigade officials, the ground+4 and ground+2 structures caved in around 5 am.

While six persons were rescued by locals, 11 were rescued by the fire brigade.

Mumbai
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
Maharashtra
wall collapse
Bandra

