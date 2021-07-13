10 years since Mumbai triple blasts, trial yet to commence

Exactly 10 years have passed since the ghastly triple blasts in Mumbai, but the trial is yet to commence.

On July 13, 2011 evening, three blasts occurred at the Opera House, at Zaveri Bazaar and at Dadar Kabutar Khana localities, leaving 27 dead and 127 injured.

This was the first terror attack in Mumbai after the 26/11 Mumbai fidayeen strike.

The investigations were carried out by the Anti-Terrorism Squad of Maharashtra, which has arrested around a dozen people in the case. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has helped the ATS in the investigations.

The first device was planted on a motorcycle at Khau Galli in south Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar, the bullion hub, which exploded at 6.54 pm.

The second device, planted in a tiffin box outside Prasad Chambers and Panchratna Building, in the Opera House area on Charni Road, the hub of the diamond trade, exploded at 6.55 pm.

The third device was placed on an electric pole at the Dr Antonio Da Silva High School BEST bus stand near KabutarKhana in the Dadar area and it exploded at 7.06 pm.

Yasin Bhatkal, alias Mohammed Ahmed Siddibapa, one of the founders of Indian Mujahideen (IM), is one of the main accused in the case.

“The charge sheet has been filed, the charges have been framed…the trial in the case is yet to commence,” confirmed Sharif Shaikh, the defence advocate for the five accused in the case.

As the probe progressed, ATS officials raided a Byculla flat where the suspects had hidden and assembled the explosives.

In fact, Yasin had played a very important role in procuring explosives and making Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

Besides Bhatkal, the main accused are Naquee Ahmed, Nadeem Shaikh, Kanwar Pathrija, Haroon Naik, Mohammed Qafeel Ansari and Assadullah Akthar.

Those wanted in the case are Riyaz Bhatkal, Waqas Ibrahim Saad, Dubai-based Muzaffar Kolah and Tehseen Akhtar Shaikh.

The accused were booked under the Indian Penal Code, Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), Explosives Act, Explosives Substances Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Properties Act and Unlawful Prevention of Activities Act.

