10,259 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 250 deaths

Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally on Saturday increased to 15,86,321 with 10,259 new cases, said a health official.

The state also reported 250 deaths, taking its death toll to 41,965, he said.

A total of 14,238 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the tally of recovered people to 13,58,606.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

There are 1,85,270 active patients in the state now.

Mumbai city reported 1,791 new cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 2,40,335, while its death toll rose to 9,739 with 47 new fatalities.

Pune city added 417 Covid-19 cases, raising its case tally to 1,67,823, while 22 deaths took the toll to 3,888.

The state has so far conducted 80,69,100 tests.

Maharashtra's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 15,86,321, new cases: 10,259, death toll: 41,965, discharged: 13,58,606, active cases: 1,85,270, people tested so far: 80,69,100.