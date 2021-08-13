11-feet-long King Cobra rescued and released in wild in Maharashtra

For the first time in Maharashtra, a King Cobra, nearly 11-feet-long, has been rescued and released in the wild.

The rescue was undertaken by the Spreading Awareness on Reptiles & Rehabilitation Program (SARRP), an NGO.

“This is the first documented rescue of the world’s longest venomous snake, King Cobras from the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra,” said SARRP-India’s founder-president Santosh Shinde.

The King Cobra rescue and release was reported from Dodamarg block in Sindhudurg district on the coastal Konkan belt of Maharashtra.

Rahul Niralgi, a wildlife rescuer of SARRP-INDIA rescued the snake from a village Dodamarg.

Rahul received a distress call on the 24X7 Helpline number for the Sindhudurg district recently.

He reached the spot and identified the snake as King Cobra perched on bamboo. M He carefully rescued the snake and updated the administration team of SARRP-INDIA.

Simultaneously, Chitra Pednekar from the administration team of SARRP India updated the concerned officials of the forest department of Maharashtra.

The snake was released in its natural habitat under the supervision of forest department officials of Dodamarg block.