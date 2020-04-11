125 grooms and 200 horses under lockdown for 22 days in Mumbai

The polo season at Amateur Riders’ Club (ARC) at Mahalaxmi Race Course was brought to a sudden halt given Maharashtra and India are under lockdown owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and all matches ceased immediately.

While international players and umpires from Argentina and the United Kingdom returned to their respective countries just in time, the horses and grooms visiting from Jaipur were locked down with immediate effect.

The ARC has been taking care of over 200 thoroughbred horses and 125 grooms for the past 22 days. "The Club is very concerned that in case of a lockdown extension, the situation may become grave. The management at ARC has taken necessary measures by constructing temporary stables for the visiting horses and their grooms, in addition to bearing the costs of their daily essentials whilst ensuring safety and hygiene standards," an ARC press statement said.

All essentials, including food and facilities, for the horses and grooms are being delivered directly to them.

The ARC has made sure that the daily routine, health and hygiene regime of the 200 horses are not disturbed during the lockdown.

Arrangements for veterinary services on call and a compounder on the premises to tend to the horses’ needs have also been made available. Members are, however, not permitted to ride or even visit the Club or the stables.

When asked about how ARC has been coping with the COVID-19 lockdown, given the safety and high maintenance of the horses, Shyam Mehta, President, ARC said: “Every resource we have is devoted to the care of all the horses and the men. Given the current scenario, we have been maintaining the necessary safety standards and ensuring health and hygiene in and around the temporary and permanent stables. Our horse owners trust us with the in-house as well as the visiting horses. We are providing all essential supplies to the grooms and horses during the lockdown and hope we come out of this stronger.

“Initially, it was challenging to secure feed and hay for the horses, but the managing committee has organised the same,” he added.

With speculation of the lockdown being extended in the country, Amateur Riders’ Club and its management is bracing itself to prepare for tougher days.