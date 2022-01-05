143 passengers on cruise test Covid-positive in Mumbai

143 passengers on board Cordelia cruise ship test Covid-19 positive in Mumbai

The civic body conducted RT-PCR tests on 1,827 passengers after the vessel anchored at the International Cruise Terminal at Ballard Pier in South Mumbai

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 05 2022, 20:22 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 20:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Out of 1,827 passengers on board Cordelia cruise ship that has returned to Mumbai from Goa, 143 have tested positive for coronavirus in addition to 66 other travellers already diagnosed with the infection, a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, BMC, told PTI that the civic body has received RT-PCR test reports of all 1,827 passengers on board the ship, which returned to Mumbai from Goa on Tuesday evening, and 143 of them have tested positive for Covid-19.

She said these 143 Covid-19 positive passengers were apart from 60 others who tested positive for coronavirus when the ship was in Goa (out of total 66 infected travellers, 6 had disembarked in Goa and 60 came to Mumbai).

Last night, the civic body conducted RT-PCR tests on 1,827 passengers after the vessel anchored at the International Cruise Terminal at Ballard Pier in South Mumbai. The civic body has arranged five ambulances for ferrying the infected passengers to quarantine centres.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News
Maharashtra
cruise

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dog finds help, leads cops to owner's car crash

Dog finds help, leads cops to owner's car crash

Here's how to get rid of 'moths' eating your clothes

Here's how to get rid of 'moths' eating your clothes

5 Deepika Padukone movies that are too good to miss

5 Deepika Padukone movies that are too good to miss

DH Toon | 'Bulli Bai' arrests: Education means nothing?

DH Toon | 'Bulli Bai' arrests: Education means nothing?

NASA nails trickiest job on newly launched telescope

NASA nails trickiest job on newly launched telescope

Island in the sun

Island in the sun

ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence

ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence

Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter

Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter

 