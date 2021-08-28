Pune: Teen rescued from debris after building collapses

15-year-old girl rescued from under debris after 2-storey building collapses in Pune

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Aug 28 2021, 12:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2021, 14:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A portion of a single-storey house collapsed in Fugewadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune district of Maharashtra on Saturday, officials said, adding a teenage girl trapped under the debris was rescued safely.

"Some portion of an old house fell this morning. Congested houses in the old areas made the task difficult for officials. During the rescue operation, some more portions of the house started crumbling. However, rescuers managed to pull out a teenage girl trapped under the debris safely," a fire brigade official told reporters.

Maharashtra
India News

