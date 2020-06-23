17-year-old's Covid-19 relief efforts in Mumbai make him the youngest Rotaract president

In the testing times of the pandemic, many individuals and organisations have come together to help by providing food, ration kits grains, PPE kits and masks to daily wage earners, slum dwellers, government and private hospitals.

One such helping hand is a 17-year-old Husain Zakir who is distributing meals and food grains using his pocket money to the underprivileged in his area and around the city.

Acknowledging his efforts and contribution to help the needy during the pandemic, young Husain became the charter president of Rotaract Club of Bombay Mid-Town.

The Rotaract Club of Bombay Mid-town was chartered recently where Husain took oath as one of the youngest Rotaract Presidents of a community-based Rotaract Club at the age of 17, according to a press statement.

He recently gave his HSC Board Exams and is now awaiting the results.

Speaking on this achievement Husain said, “Working with Rotaract gives me immense pleasure of serving the community, making it enjoyable and also help in my overall development. I would like to include many more youngsters in our club. Together we want to address community problems by finding appropriate solutions. I await working on more such social welfare projects in the near future.”

The Club, whose objective is to help others, is growing in many folds and has a membership of 26 individuals from different walks of life.

Since April 2020 the Club has been actively supporting and organizing Relief programs for Covid-19 by distributing food grains & means to the economically challenged people, the labourers, and the daily wage-earners of Mumbai.

Also PPE kits, sanitizers, mattresses, masks have been donated to private & government hospitals, and police stations.

Lauding the work undertaken by youngsters like Husain, Rotarian Vicky Punjabi, President-Elect of Rotary Club of Bombay Mid-Town said, “these young boys & girls who have taken this initiative of rising up to meet the challenge of this crisis will definitely make a positive difference in their own lives and also in the world around them.”

This generation of youth is finding its purpose in this moment of crisis and inspiring others to hope and act,” Punjabi added.