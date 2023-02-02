1,75,000 kg waste collected from mangrove forest in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

In a mega drive, a whopping 1,75,000 kgs waste material was collected in a year-long mangrove and beach clean up operation in the financial capital of Mumbai and the larger Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The drive was launched by the Mangrove Foundation of Maharashtra on February 2, 2022 coinciding with the World Wetland Day.

The drive was carried out in twin districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban and large parts of neighbouring districts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad. The clean-up drives were a collaborative effort, with the support of NGOs, Volunteers, local communities, and the Mangrove Cell of Maharashtra.

The hard work and dedication of all partners made the drive a success, with a significant amount of 1,75,000 kg waste collected from the mangrove forest with the involvement of 10,078 volunteers.

“The success of the drive depends on the active participation of everyone, and the Mangrove Cell is confident that together, we can make a positive impact on the mangrove ecosystems in Maharashtra. The successful completion of the mangrove clean-up drives is just the beginning, and the state is committed to working towards a brighter future for its mangrove ecosystems,” said Adarsh Reddy, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Mangrove Foundation.

This year too, the project will continue where along with the organization of regular clean-up drives, more focus will be given to recycling the collected waste to minimize harm to the environment.

The NGOs were involved in the drive including Beach Please led by Malhar Kalambe, Vanashakti led by Stalin Dayanand, With Them For Them led by Ashish Sawant, Environment Life (Mangrove Soldiers) led by Dharmesh Barai, For Future India led by Harshad Dhage, Luna Story Foundation led by Lisbon Ferrao, Swachh Vasundhara Abhiyan led by Rahul Kawade and Nirdhar Foundation led by Chirag Patel were the part of this project.

“The mangroves in Maharashtra play a crucial role in protecting the coast from erosion and storms and provide a livelihood for many local communities. However, anthropological activities have threatened these vital coastal ecosystems. The clean-up drive is part of a larger effort to conserve and protect the mangroves for future generations,” said Reddy.