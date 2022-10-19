18 cases of Covid-19’s XBB variant reported in Maharashtra

Eighteen cases of the new XBB coronavirus variant were reportedly detected in the urban areas of Maharashtra, causing concern among authorities.

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics confirmed the 18 cases in the first two weeks of October.

The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme under Maharashtra government’s public health department revealed that 13 of these cases were from Pune, two each from Nagpur and Thane, and one from Akola.

Apart from these, Pune also reported one Covid-19 case each of variants BQ 1 and BA.2.3.20 between September 24–October 12.

Fifteen of the total 20 cases reported already had received the vaccination; information on the remaining cases was yet to be collated.

“Genetic mutations are part of the natural life cycle of the virus and there is no need to be concerned, but it is essential to take appropriate precautions for Covid-19 containment,” an official said on Wednesday.

The Maharashtra government has advised people to take extra precautions, including wearing masks while in public places.

People suffering from influenza-like illness have been advised to avoid public contact as much as possible.

Meanwhile, 418 new cases and three deaths of Covid-19 were reported, taking the progressive total since the outbreak to 81,28,676 cases and 1,48,377 deaths.

Last known, the number of active Covid-19 cases in the state was at 2,688.