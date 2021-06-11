2022 Assembly polls: BL Santosh, CT Ravi arrive in Goa to meet party leaders, MLAs

The BJP kick-started its poll preparations on Thursday, with the party's two top officials, national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh and national general secretary and Goa desk in-charge CT Ravi, conducting one-on-one meetings with all MLAs and senior party officials in the state.

Both the BJP leaders arrived in Goa late on Wednesday.

"Our preparations for the assembly elections have started," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters before his meeting with the central duo in Panaji. Both central leaders conducted one-on-one meetings with all party legislators and are scheduled to meet the core committee of the state BJP later on Thursday.

Elections to the state Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held in early 2022.

CT Ravi, who briefly interacted with media persons on Thursday however claimed that the BJP does not focus on elections alone when asked about the party's plans ahead of the 2022 polls.

"The BJP is not just there for elections. We also work under the motto of 'Sewa hi Sangathan'. There are other parties who work only for elections. We do not do that. This party is for the people," Ravi said.

The two party leaders also conducted a review of development works carried out in the constituencies of individual MLAs, a party legislator said.

According to state Bharatiya Janata Party president Sadanand Shet Tanavade, the two central leaders also conducted a review of the Goa BJP's works carried out under the 'Seva hi Sangathan' programme.

"BL Santosh reviewed the party's performance under the 'Seva hi Sanghatan' programme for Covid management. He assessed how we performed as a party and reached out to help people (during the Covid pandemic)," Tanavade told reporters.

