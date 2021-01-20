25-year-old IIM-A student found hanging in hostel room

A second-year post-graduate programme (PGP) student of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room on Wednesday.

A case of accidental death has been filed at the Satellite police station which is probing the reason behind the incident.

"The student has been identified as Drishti Raj. She is 25 years old and belonged to Muzaffarpur in Bihar. We haven't found any suicide note as of now and are awaiting the post mortem report. Prima facie, it looks like a case of suicide," Police inspector J B Agrawat told DH.

Despite repeated attempts, IIM-A didn't respond to the comment. According to sources, an email was sent to faculty members informing them about the "untimely demise" of a second-year PGP student in her room in Dorm-8.

Police sources said the primary details suggested that the student was "depressed" due to a relationship. "We have found some information from her WhatsApp chats that indicate she was going through a mental trauma," said a police source on the condition of anonymity.

The PGP in management is a flagship programme of the IIM-A which recently conducted its summer placement.