3 drug peddlers arrested in Mumbai with large quantities of narcotics

On reliable information, a team of NCB Mumbai mounted surveillance at Jogeshwari East and intercepted the trio

Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 25 2021, 18:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2021, 18:30 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStockPhoto

As part of its sustained efforts against the drug trade in Mumbai, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested three notorious drug suppliers and peddlers with large quantities of contraband and cash Rs 17.5 lakh.

NCB’s Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede led the operation and arrested the accused from Jogeshwari suburb of Mumbai.

The accused were identified as Sameer Mukhtar Sayyed alias Sam Langda, Zakir Sayyed alias Zakir Takla alias Zakir Chikna and Mohammed Amed Shamsuddin Shaikh.

From them, NCB seized 1.2 kgs of Charas of commercial quantity, an intermediate quantity of Mephedrone along with cash Rs 17.5 lakh.

On reliable information, a team of NCB Mumbai mounted surveillance at Jogeshwari East and intercepted the trio.

At the time of interception, Zakir tried to jump from the 1st floor but he was intercepted by NCB officers after jumping.

Sam Langda is a notorious, organised drug mafia and a disabled person. “In the garb of being challenged, he was running his notorious drug trade,” NCB officials said.

Sam Langda is wanted by the NCB in a previous case. In that case, NCB Mumbai seized a total of 15.1 kgs of Charas (Hashish) along with cash Rs 4.40 lakh and arrested 5 persons. Sam Langda was running a cartel that consisted of various drug peddlers and criminals under his command.   

NCB Mumbai had received complaints from Residents of Jogeshwari regarding the drug activities of Sam Langda and his activities involving children in drug trafficking.  

Zakir Takla is a history-sheeter and was earlier booked 2 NDPS cases in 2010 – 10 kgs Charas and 2016  - 250 grams by Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police.

In that case, NCB Mumbai seized a total of 2.029 Kg Mephedrone along with cash Rs. 1,15,500, huge quantity of foreign currency, two luxuries vehicles and arrested 3 persons namely Shahrukh Khan alias Shahrukh Bullet, Shadab Farooque Shaikh alias Shadab Batata and Ajaz Khan.

Mumbai
Maharashtra
Drugs

