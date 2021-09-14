4 drown, 7 missing after boat capsizes in river in Maharashtra

Eleven people are feared dead after their boat capsized in the Wardha river in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the tri-junction of Wardha, Amravati and Nagpur districts, reports said.

The incident occurred at around 10 am in Warud tehsil under the jurisdiction of Benoda police station, when 12 members of some families from Gadegaon village along with the boatman were on their way to a temple after visiting a waterfall nearby, a police official said.

Teams of district administration, police and civic bodies have reached and a search and rescue operation is underway.

So far, four bodies have been fished out. Efforts are on to look for survivors, however, chances are bleak.

The Vidarbha region districts are receiving heavy downpours since the weekend and the Wardha river was swollen.

According to initial information, the boat was overloaded.

Two male occupants, aged 27 and 35, swam to safety.

Of the four dead bodies, three have been identified as Narayan Matare (45), the boatman and two occupants Wanshika Shivankar (2) and Kiran Khandale (25).

Warud's sub-divisional officer Nitin Hingole is supervising the search and rescue operation.

(With PTI inputs)

