4 Ts, awareness and sanitisation changing Mumbai's Covid-19 scenario: Mayor

The four Ts and awareness among the common people and sanitisation is helping the turnaround story of Mumbai in fight against Covid-19, says Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

“Today our recovery rate is 70 per cent, which is appreciable,” said Pednekar, a former nurse, who is leading from the front.

“We need to thank the people, who were part of the campaign…besides we have to appreciate that sanitisation has become order of the day,” she said, and also lauded the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for working tirelessly in these difficult times.

According to her, the key thing that made the difference is 4 Ts – tracing, tracking, testing and treating. “This example is being followed elsewhere,” she said.

According to Centre’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Mumbai has recorded one of the most impressive recovery rates at nearly 70 per cent, which is 7 per cent higher than the national average and nearly 15 per cent higher than Maharashtra, which has clocked a recovery rate of 55.62 per cent.

The Covid-19 recovery rate in Mumbai stood at 50 per cent around mid-June, when the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) launched the ‘Mission Zero’ under Rapid Action Plan to contain coronavirus transmission. The rate improved to 57 per cent on July 1 and further to around 70 per cent by July 15.

The focus of Covid-19 containment has now shifted to Mumbai satellite cities – that is the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

According to her, the situation in Mumbai has improved significantly than what it was nearly a couple of months ago.