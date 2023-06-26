6 killed in rain related incidents in Mumbai

At least six people have died in Mumbai since the arrival of rains over the weekend even as the weathermen had forecast rains along the coastal Konkan coast for the next few days.

On Saturday evening, two contract labourers died during the cleaning operations of a road at Shivajinagar in Govandi after they accidentally fell into a manhole. The deceased were identified as Ram Krishna (30) and Sudhir Das (35).

On Sunday morning, senior citizen-couple Prishila Misauita (65) and Robi Misauita (70) died after a ground-plus-two floored building collapsed at St. Braz Road near Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle Gaothan area.

On Sunday evening, two people were trapped in the debris after a structure collapsed in Chittaranjan Nagar in Ghatkopar area. The bodies of Alka Palande (94) and her son, Naresh Palande (56) were recovered on Monday.

Meanwhile, rains were reported in Mumbai and the larger Mumbai metropolitan region on Monday - though there was no major traffic disruption.

A protection wall in Vartak Nagar area of Thane collapsed, however, there were no injuries or casualties.

An accident between truck and tanker leads to traffic slowdown in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, which received bouts of heavy downpour.

Water-logging was reported from the power loom town of Bhiwandi in Thane district.

The Regional Meteorological Centre of IMD has warned fishermen not to venture into the Arabian Sea along the North Konkan coast.