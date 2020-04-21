7 offer prayers amid coronavirus lockdown on Bhiwandi building terrace; booked

Seven people were booked for gathering on the terrace of a building in violation of lockdown norms for the coronavirus outbreak and offering namaz in Bhiwandi township of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.
Also Read: Pandemic Podcast: How the lockdown is affecting women
The incident happened at around 7pm on Monday, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajkumar Shinde.
"They have been booked under IPC, Maharashtra COVID-19 Rules, Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act by Bhiwandi town police," he said, adding that no arrests have been made in this connection.
Half of world's locked-down pupils lack computer: UN
Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'
Global hunger could double due to COVID-19 blow: UN
Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata
India's Internet infra not ready for virtual learning
'COVID-19 to impoverish millions of Middle East kids'
States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA