7 offer prayers amid coronavirus lockdown on Bhiwandi building terrace; booked

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Apr 21 2020, 21:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2020, 21:57 ist

Seven people were booked for gathering on the terrace of a building in violation of lockdown norms for the coronavirus outbreak and offering namaz in Bhiwandi township of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened at around 7pm on Monday, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajkumar Shinde.

"They have been booked under IPC, Maharashtra COVID-19 Rules, Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act by Bhiwandi town police," he said, adding that no arrests have been made in this connection. 

