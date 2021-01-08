8 MNS men booked for entering water springs

8 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena men booked for defying ban on entering water springs

PTI, Thane,
  • Jan 08 2021, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2021, 15:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

Police have registered a criminal offence against eight activists of the MNS for entering into hot water springs located inside a 'samadhi' temple in defiance of management orders here in Maharashtra, an official said on Friday.

API Mahesh Sagde of the Ganeshpuri police station in Thane district said an offence under relevant sections of the IPC and also the Epidemic Act, 1897, has been registered against Sunil Deore, a local MNS leader, and seven other members of the Raj Thackeray-led party.

The Epidemic Act has been invoked in the state in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The police said the management of the temple, which houses the 'samadhi' of a saint, had opened the premises for general public, but had barred devotees from entering hot water springs located in the compound for holy dip in view of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Defying the orders, Deore and other MNS activists sneaked into the prohibited area and took holy dip in hot water springs on Thursday, they said.

Sagde said no arrest has been made regard so far. 

Maharashtra
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena

