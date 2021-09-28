8-year-old girl hacked to death in Palghar, Maharashtra

8-year-old girl hacked to death in Palghar; hunt on for culprit

The accused allegedly attacked the girl with a sickle, injuring her seriously

PTI
PTI, Palghar,
  • Sep 28 2021, 10:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2021, 13:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An eight-year-old tribal girl was hacked to death allegedly by a man believed to be her relative in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 1.30 pm on Monday near a zilla parishad school in Dahanu taluka following which the 46-year-old accused ran away, an official from the district rural police control room said, adding efforts were on to nab him.

It was not yet known whether the child was sexually abused and what was the motive behind the killing, he said, adding that the postmortem report was awaited. The accused allegedly attacked the girl with a sickle, injuring her seriously, the official said.

A passerby saw the child being attacked and tried to save her, but the accused hit him also with the sickle and then fled from the spot, he said. After being alerted, police reached the spot and rushed the girl to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, the official said. The body was subsequently sent for postmortem.

The man who had tried to save the girl was injured in the attack by the accused and was admitted to a hospital, the official said. The Dahanu police registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder), he said. Efforts were on to trace him, he added.

Check out latest DH videos here: 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
Palghar
Crime
murder
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years

IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?

DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?

Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth

Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth

Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?

Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?

Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds

Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds

Luxury car sales boom post-second wave

Luxury car sales boom post-second wave

 