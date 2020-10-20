8,151 new Covid-19 cases reported in Maha, 213 deaths

8,151 new Covid-19 cases reported in Maharashtra, 213 deaths

  Oct 20 2020
  • updated: Oct 20 2020, 21:33 ist

Maharashtra's coronavirus infection tally on Tuesday increased to 16,09,516 with 8,151 new cases, said a state health official.

The state also reported 213 new Covid-19 deaths, which took the death toll to 42,453, he said.

65,456 coronavirus tests were performed in the last 24 hours, of which 8,151 turned out to be positive at an infection rate of 12.45 per cent, the official said.

7,429 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the tally of recovered cases to 13,92,308.

The number of active patients in the state is 1,74,265.

Mumbai city reported 1,091 new cases during the day, which pushed its case count to 2,44,260, while its death toll rose to 9,864 with 45 new fatalities being reported.

Pune city added 334 Covid-19 cases, raising its tally to 1,68,736, while 22 deaths took the toll to 3,873.

The state has so far conducted 82,51,234 tests.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figurers are as follows: Positive cases: 16,09,516, new cases: 8,151, death toll: 42,453, discharged: 13,92,308, active cases: 1,74,265, people tested so far: 82,51,234.

