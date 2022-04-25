9 Pakistan nationals arrested in mid-sea operation, 56 kg heroin seized

In a joint operation, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Monday apprehended nine Pakistani nationals with 56 kg of suspected heroin worth about Rs 280 crore from their boat in a mid-sea operation off the Jakhau coast in the Kutch district.

ATS officials said that they haven't determined yet where the consignment was headed. State police chief Ashish Bhatia said that all of the boat's crew were brought to the shore for questioning. "We will be able to find details only after their questioning," he said.

The operation came after Deputy Commissioner of Police Bhavesh Roziya received information that a Pakistani national, identified as Mustafa, was about to send a consignment of drugs to North India by a boat identified as Al Haj. Based on this information, a team of ATS and ICG officials intercepted the Pakistani boat about 14 nautical miles inside the International Maritime Boundary Line.

Officials said that ICG officials had to open fire at the Pakistani boat to prevent its escape. One crewman suffered an injury while two others sustained bruises.

The operation was carried out in the wee hours on Monday.

